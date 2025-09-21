'We love what we do' says Halifax firm marking 25 years in Calderdale

A recruitment firm is marking an impressive 25 years in Calderdale.

Arc Recruitment, based on Harrison Road in Halifax, has placed thousands of people in jobs over the last quarter of a century

Founded by Joseph and Helena Arcangelo, the agency has helped many taking their very first step into work and plenty of other candidates who have later returned as hiring managers seeking staff of their own.

Helen O’Hara, who joined the business in 2005 and became director in 2012, said: “A quarter of a century is a long time and we’re incredibly proud of the role we’ve played in Calderdale’s working community.

"We are only a small team of four, however are proud to have paced over 1,000 jobseekers in work over the last two years alone.

"We’ve had the privilege of supporting companies through growth, helping others manage downsizing, and guiding jobseekers at every stage of their career.

"Through all the changes, our commitment to our clients and candidates has never wavered we still believe in meeting everyone we work with and making the right match first time.”

Arc Recruitment continues to work with some of the same businesses it first partnered with in 2000, while also adapting to shifts in the local economy.

The last 12 months has brought challenges, from rising costs and national insurance increases to Halifax roadworks affecting jobseeker walk-ins, says the firm.

But Arc remains optimistic.

“We love what we do,” Helen said. “Nothing makes us happier than hearing a client has promoted one of our placements and is ready to bring on another.

"Halifax is our home and we’re proud of our deep-rooted connections here.”