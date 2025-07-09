If people want to see small Halifax businesses open in six months, they need to ‘pop in instead of scrolling’.

That is the message from The Yorkshire Gallery in The Piece Hall who say they are going through “really tough times”.

In a social media post, the independent business has expressed the struggles it is facing compared to large retailers.

"Running a small, independent gallery isn’t for the faint-hearted - and right now, it’s tough. Really tough,” it said.

"The Yorkshire Gallery is my passion project, a beautiful space dedicated to showcasing the incredible talent we have right here in Yorkshire.

"From original paintings and limited edition prints to handmade ceramics, jewellery and textiles- everything you see has been created with love, skill and soul by artists who live and work locally and curated by me!

“But here’s the thing. Big retailers aren’t struggling the way we are. They’ve got teams, systems, shareholders and warehouses.

"We’ve got a kettle, a broom, and a genuine love for what we do.

"If we want places like The Yorkshire Gallery in The Piece Hall to still be here in six months’ time, we need your help now.

"We need you to pop in instead of scrolling. To buy the handmade mug instead of the mass-produced one. To choose art with a story instead of a barcode.

"We don’t want sympathy. We want support.

"Because once these little shops are gone, they don’t come back.

"Thank you for keeping us going - and for valuing the handmade, the heartfelt, and the human.”