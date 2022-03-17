Webuyanycar opens up new pod branch in Halifax
Online car buying service, webuyanycar, has opened a new branch in Halifax.
The new pod branch opened this week in the car park of Matalan in Halifax, relocating from its office in the Innovation Centre, Hopwood Lane, providing better access for customers and meeting increasing demand.
Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Halifax is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the town and surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.
"We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.’
Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging. Our new Halifax branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”