Weir says proposal to close Todmorden site and put around 250 jobs at risk has been "extremely difficult"

Weir says the proposal to close its site in Todmorden and put around 250 jobs at risk has been “extremely difficult”.

The company announced this morning that a consultation has begun on closing the historic site as part of a review into their operating capacity.

The site employs around 350 people and up to 250 of these roles could potentially be at risk. Weir says the roles that aren’t impacted will transfer to the new engineering and technology centre which is due to open in a nearby location.

“This has been an extremely difficult proposal to make and should not detract from the hard work of colleagues at the Todmorden site over many years,” the company said in a statement.

Weir Minerals Europe 's foundry in Todmorden.

"Should this proceed, Weir is committed to minimising redundancies and providing robust support to affected colleagues during the transition.

“Under the proposal, if the Todmorden plant were to be closed, Weir is committed to clearing the site and working with the local authority on the future of the land.”