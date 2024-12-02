And to mark the occasion, Temujin – in Sowerby Bridge – treated some of its most loyal customers to a free dinner.

Owner David Johnston said around 170 people enjoyed the birthday celebrations, including some who have been coming since Temujin opened back in 1999.

"We had one guest who came here for his 13th birthday on January 1, 2000,” said David.

"It was lovely to see so many people who have supported us for so long. It really pulls at the heartstrings.”

David was born in what was then known as Rhodesia and came to work in London in IT in the 1990s.

His mother grew up in Sowerby Bridge and he was often here visiting family friends.

He had two restaurants in Zimbabwe and decided to open Temujin, bringing a unique and exotic flavour to Calderdale.

The Far Eastern cuisine restaurant offers diners an interactive and healthy eating experience.

Customers select their own food from a wide selection of raw ingredients – vegetables, fish and a range of meats.

Using super-heated woks in the restaurant, chefs then stir fry the raw ingredients using the diner’s choice of oil, sauces and garnishes.

There are traditional meats, such as chicken, lamb and beef, and – for the more adventurous – crocodile and kangaroo.

There is also a seafood selection including tiger prawns, mussels, calamari and fish.

And there is plenty of choice for vegetarians and vegans.

Some may have been sceptical at first, but the concept has proved hugely popular.

Customers return again and again, some even from as far away as Australia, Canada and America.

"No one thought we’d last more than a year,” said David.

“When we brought Tiger beer in, people were wowing.

"It has brought an exotic experience to Sowerby Bridge.”

David has thanked his suppliers which include some who have been working with the restaurant for more than 10 years.

They are Ambican Takeaway packaging, Chi Yip Far eastern Grocery supplier, Holdsworth Butchery, Patteson Glass bottle providers for the oils and sauces, Kezie Meats Supplier of Kangaroo and other exotic meats, Pomegranate Promotions Social Media

Emma Stringfellow, Supersys website design and supply, Simprint printers.

To book and for more information visit https://temujinrestaurant.co.uk/

