A Calderdale bar and restaurant has been hit by a fire.

The blaze happened at The Honest John, on Rochdale Road in Todmorden in the early hours of Saturday.

The team there have posted of their heartbreak: “Whilst it was contained to one small area, we need time to evaluate the damage and to replace equipment and stock.

"We would like to thank our chef Russ and the fire crews from Todmorden, Halifax, Mytholmroyd and Manchester for their prompt response which has no doubt saved our building.

"Not sure how long it will be before we can open again. We're a bit dumbstruck at the moment to be honest.

"Luckily, it was in the old bank’s strong room and the heavy metal door was shut so all the fire damage is in there.

"There is smoke damage and water damage to the kitchen and toilets. Luckily the bar and lounge are fine, just smell of smoke.

"It's a bit devastating.”