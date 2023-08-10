More than 150 pubs closed for good in England and Wales during the first three months of this year as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

A rise in alcohol tax was announced earlier this month that will see tax on all alcohol be based on its strength, rather than the previous categories of wine, beer, spirits, and ciders.

The duty on draught pints across the UK was cut by 11p in an attempt to boost pubs.

The government hopes those measures will help the ailing pub industry, but those within the sector say they need more support than that.

Simon James, general manager of Millers' Bar in Brighouse, said: "It continues to be tough out there in the world of pubs and hospitality, with the cost of living crisis and inflated energy bills having a major knock-on effect.

"That said, we are working really hard as a team from front of house to kitchen to keep Millers doing what it does best - creating a great atmosphere, with service, food and drink to match. It's hard, but they are rising to the challenge. We try to keep our prices reasonable, but have to follow market forces which means things can go up and down.

"But our customers have been amazing and we’re seeing a mix of new visitors as well as those who haven’t visited for a while, alongside our fantastic loyal base. They help make Millers what it is and allow us to continue to trade.

Customers enjoying a drink at the Victorian Craft Beer Cafe, Halifax.

"Our Meet at Millers event at the weekend was a massive success, so huge thanks to everyone who came down to the pub and ROKTFACE to support amazing causes in ROKT Foundation and Overgate Hospice - two charities who are making a real difference when people need them most in these testing times.

"The new higher tax on stronger alcohol won’t massively affect us because we don’t trade on high strength beverages, we focus more on variety and quality. What the pub trade really needs is more direct, impactful support from Government rather than extra costs."

Matthanee Nilavongse, better known to regulars as Gig, runs the Golden Lion pub in Todmorden and the Cross Inn at Heptonstall.

"A few customers have mentioned about the alcohol tax," she said.

Customers enjoying a drink at a pub

"I think it’s a good thing, to not promote the strong drink, so people won’t get too drunk and harm their health.

"I always deny serving someone who’s already drunk, because they'll create not a very nice atmosphere around.

"But for me, it’s doesn’t matter about the change because at the Golden Lion, I don’t think people just want to come in to get the most strong drinks and the cheapest price.

"I think people come to enjoy and relax in the atmosphere.

Gig Nilavongse at the The Golden Lion, Rochdale Road, Todmorden

"In the past few months we've sold quite a large amount and selection of non-alcoholic drinks - for me that’s great.

"You can still socialise without using alcohol."

Mark Gledhill, owner of The Old Cock Inn, in Halifax town centre, said: "Currently we're trading really well. We have pubs in Calderdale and Kirklees and all are doing well at the minute.

"The recent government tax change doesn't hugely effect us. The increase in wines bottles and spirits is not particularly big, but the reduction on the pints duty is not really being passed on from the breweries.

"A lot of people who changed their drinking habits during Covid to more premium brands seem to be changing back to more traditional brands to save money.

"Diageo, who produce Guinness, have just put their third price increase though in the past 12 months. All have been ten to fifteen per cent.

Millers Bar in Brighouse

"Other breweries that typically do one increase per year have done at least two, some have done three.

"The utilities are dropping again, way down on last year's high. But we're being squeezed on our profits heavily.

"The utilities, the brewery's increases, and the ten per cent increase in wages all hurt a lot.

"We have increased prices around 20p in the last year but really that should be around 40-50p per pint.

"Halifax has seen significant investment the past few years and that's helped make Halifax a much better night out.