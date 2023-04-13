"We’re excited to open our doors" - New funeral home launches in Halifax
A new funeral home, Angelcare Funeral Services, has launched in Calderdale.
The funeral home aims to provide a transparent and affordable service to families in the community during their time of need.
Angelcare Funeral Services is owned and operated by Zoe Enefer and forms part of the Angelcare group of companies, who have been working in the community for decades through their assisted living and care homes services, including Angelcare Residential Living, Calderdale’s only fully private care home.
The home offers a range of services, including traditional funeral arrangements, cremations, and eco-friendly options. Families can choose from a variety of packages and can customize their services to fit their needs and budget.
In an effort to dispel some of the myths around funerals, and provide transparency about an industry that historically operates independently, Angelcare will provide free training for any groups or businesses who work closely with funeral practitioners. Businesses, community groups and healthcare workers can take part in a full day of training operated by the home, including an in-depth understanding of the processes that go into arranging and undertaking funerals.
“Having worked so closely with this industry in the past, we’re excited to open our doors to local organisations in Calderdale and provide as much information as possible” commented founder Zoe Enefer.
“No matter whether you work in the community or care, dealing with death is always difficult and we want to make sure people are as aware and knowledgeable of what goes into it and how they can help family members and loved ones.”