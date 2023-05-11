West Vale: Calderdale village welcomes return of butchers to its high street thanks to milkmen and women delivery team
It is well known for delivering milk all over Calderdale but now a local business is branching out to give a village back its butchers.
Garden Farm, based in Greetland, is opening a traditional family butchers shop in West Vale.
The new shop will be on Stainland Road where Fred Ingham’s butchers used to be.
Garden Farm, who deliver milk and other produce across the borough, said: “Our amazing little team have been working their socks off to get the shop ready for opening and we are all getting very excited now.
"As with everything we do, we will be stocked up with amazing locally sourced and Gardens Farm-own produce helping to support farmers in our local area and encourage all our lovely customers to keep shopping locally.
People have already been welcoming the news on social media, with one woman posting: “I’m sure this will be a success. A good quality local butcher will be an asset to the area.”