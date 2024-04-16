West Vale Fisheries: Fish and chip shop visited by boxing legends Frank Bruno and Nigel Benn marks 25 years in Calderdale village
West Vale Fisheries, on Stainland Road,was opened in 1999 by Mark Kosanovic on the site that was previously Jack’s Chippy.
The last 25 years have seen the take away win several awards, gain a loyal customer base and receive visits from boxing legends including Frank Bruno and Nigel Benn.
Mark said: “Any business would dream of still going for 25 years when they get started so this is a huge milestone but to know that we are here because of the support and custom of local people makes it even more special.
"We could not be more grateful to the people of West Vale and Calderdale as a home who come to us week in and week out.”
