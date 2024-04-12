West Vale Fisheries marks 25 years of serving excellence in the heart of the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established by Mark Kosanovic, on the site that was previously Jacks Chippy, West Vale Fisheries quickly became a local favourite. Over the past two and a half decades, the shop has garnered numerous prestigious awards, cementing its status in the region, and was voted the Best Fish & Chip Shop by Halifax Courier readers in 2023.

In 2021, West Vale Fisheries reached a remarkable milestone by proudly serving over 150,000 meals to its cherished patrons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the challenging times of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, West Vale Fisheries joined other businesses supporting the community by extending a helping hand to healthcare workers. The team delivered free meals to those on the front lines at Calderdale Hospital, in addition to delivering to all staff and residents at Overgate Hospice.

Mark Kosanovic, Founder and Owner of West Vale Fisheries

Throughout its journey, West Vale Fisheries has also had the honour of hosting esteemed celebrity visitors, including boxing legends Sugar Ray Leonard, Frank Bruno, and Nigel Benn.

Mark Kosanovic, Founder and Owner of West Vale Fisheries commented “Any business would dream of still going for 25 years when they get started, so this is a huge milestone, but to know that we are here because of the support and custom of local people makes it even more special. We could not be more grateful to the people of West Vale and Calderdale as a home who come to us week in and week out.”