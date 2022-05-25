West Vale Fisheries raise money to help Ukrainian refugees

In partnership with local homeless charity, Focus4Hope, the shop donated the proceeds to Polish hospitals on the border with Ukraine to help treat the over 2000 people there, more than 1000 of which are children.

Found on Stainland Road, West Vale Fisheries has previously received support from some of the biggest names in boxing. From UK stars like Frank Bruno to world champions like Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather. In 2019, the shop won the Halifax Courier Fish & Chip Shop of the Year award.

In recent years they have been strong advocates of work in the community, including providing food parcels to isolated individuals shielding during the pandemic, as well as delivering fish and chips to frontline healthcare workers at vaccine centres. In 2021, they celebrated having provided their 150,000th order of fish & chips to local people.

Mark Kosanovic of West Vale Fisheries with Louise Reed of Focus4Hope

Mark Kosanovic, Founder and Owner of West Vale Fisheries said: “Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, it’s been a huge pleasure for us to get more involved in the community and provide help where it’s needed most, whether that’s close to home or further afield.

"We’ve helped isolated people, doctors and nurses, and the local elderly. Now we want to do our bit for children fleeing their homes who desperately need healthcare”.

Focus4Hope have been active sending aid to Ukraine, Poland, and Romania, as well as providing over 3000 meals to the homeless in Leeds, among other charitable ventures.