West Vale handcrafted furniture manufacturer launches new garden range

Off The Grain founder Dominic Walsh

Off The Grain, established in 2018 by former teacher Dominic Walsh, has experienced a Covid-related furniture boom during the last twelve months and has recently increased its portfolio of products to meet growing consumer demand.

The new spring collection includes over 15 high quality products, from wooden garden planters and oak dining tables and benches to outdoor boot storage and solid wood garden sets.

Since lockdown, Off The Grain has seen a significant rise in online orders, with 700 items leaving the workshop in a single week, an impressive 82% increase on the workshop’s average output. Throughout 2020, a record 10,371 orders were achieved across the UK and Europe.

Off The Grain founder Dominic Walsh said: “Since launching in 2018, we’re fortunate to have experienced considerable growth and we’re excited to now offer a huge choice of garden furniture.

“I think everyone is looking forward to the summer months, and finally be able to spend time outside with friends and family, and this new range is perfect for anyone looking to revitalise their green spaces this summer.

“At Off The Grain we live and breathe the ethos of creating bespoke hand-crafted furniture, and this new collection is no different - each individual piece is handmade and created with sustainably sourced solid wood.”