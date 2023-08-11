News you can trust since 1853
West Vale Lidl: Emergency status means hurdle for supermarket giant's bid to build new store in Calderdale village

Calderdale councillors have agreed to grant an emergency conservation area status where Lidl wants to build a new supermarket.
By John Greenwood
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The move means the firm, which wants to build a store on the former Horsfall’s Mill site, off Saddleworth Road in West Vale, will now need planning permission to demolish buildings including a former mill office.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, told cabinet colleagues the council had learned of an “imminent threat” of demolition of the group of buildings.

However, designation of the area as a conservation area could prevent the demolition.

Proposed site for new Lidl supermarket at former Horsfall's Mill in West Vale.
Proposed site for new Lidl supermarket at former Horsfall's Mill in West Vale.
Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said Lidl had put in a planning application to build the supermarket on the site and had “been advised by officers they are unable to support the proposals for a number of reasons”.

Even though the buildings – which are in good condition and were lived in until earlier this year – are of architectural and historical interest, they are not listed and could – without the conservation status – be knocked down without permission for demolition.

Lidl had given the council notice of demolition – hence the urgency, said Coun Scullion.

“It has been considered the most appropriate measure is to bring forward the designation of the area as a conservation area,” she said.

Coun Jane Scullion
Coun Jane Scullion

Cabinet councillors approved the designation.

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), cabinet member for Resources, said the council would rather not be in the position of having to take urgent action.

“But I think in this case it is entirely justified – I am satisfied that it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

