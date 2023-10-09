West Vale Lidl: Supermarket withdraws controversial bid to build new store in Calderdale village despite people being told to leave their homes
The agent for Lidl has written to Calderdale Council saying the supermarket no longer wants to go ahead with its application for a new store in the village because of “varying factors”.
The letter says: “Lidl recognises the strong support from the local community and the benefits this store would have brought to the area, including jobs, enhanced choice and convenient access to Lidl’s high quality, best value products.
"This has therefore not been an easy decision for our client to make.
"However, Lidl has taken the decision not to progress this particular project any further due to varying factors associated with the site.”
The plans, for where Horsfall’s Mill used to be off Saddleworth Road, initially caused uproar after people in five houses near the proposed site were given just eight weeks to leave their homes to make way for the store.
Then, in August, Calderdale councillors agreed to grant an emergency conservation area status where Lidl wanted to build the supermarket because there were concerns about the firm’s plan to demolish buildings at the site including a former mill office.
They had been advised the buildings were of architectural and historical interest.
Lidl had carried out a public consultation about its plan for the new store, which would have included an 85-space car park, with access from Saddleworth Road.
It had hoped to open between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.