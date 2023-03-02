A new Greek and Turkish restaurant has opened in West Vale and is already proving a hit.

The Corner Restaurant, started welcoming people last week and says it has had a “fantastic” response.

It is on Green Lane in what used to be a pizza business but has been empty for several months.

Co-owners Ozkan Peker and Selami Ozdonmez are also looking at expanding into the space next door.

"We’ve been opened a week and it’s been fantastic,” said Ozkan.

"It’s going really well and all the local people have been supporting us a lot.”

The pair have been working in the restaurant trade for 14 years and when they spotted the available space in West Vale, knew it was perfect for them.

"West Vale had Indian, Italian and Thai food but not Turkish and Green so we thought it would fit in well here.” said Ozkan.

The Corner serves authentic Mediterranean food to eat in or take away.

For more details search for The Corner Restaurant on Facebook.

