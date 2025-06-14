West Vale's Victoria Mills development announced as fully let
Located on Stainland Road and approximately 34,000 sq ft in size, Victoria Mills has been redeveloped and is a mixed retail, leisure and commercial site.
West Yorkshire-based commercial property consultancy Walker Singleton has advised on all of the lettings at the development.
Occupiers at Victoria Mills includes Tesco Express, energy firms YES Energy Solutions and Sureserve, along with hospitality venues Vine Wine Bar, Cinnamon Lounge and The Cakery.
Walker Singleton commercial property agent, Yasmin Lee, said: “Victoria Mills has proven hugely popular with businesses looking for space in the Halifax area, thanks to its strategic location and the exceptional refurbishment of the building.
“The site has been redeveloped from its industrial heritage to a thriving retail, office and hospitality development where occupiers are primed for growth.
“Victoria Mills has created a new business community in Halifax and it has been great to advise on the development’s lettings and welcome all the occupiers to their new home.”
