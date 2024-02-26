West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Don't miss our free seminar offering top tips on how to craft your entries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unsure about how to craft that winning entry? Our free webinar, “Awards Entry Writing Masterclass: A 40-Minute Crash Course”, will take place on Friday, March 1, at 10am. Register through our event website at www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk and join us for an enlightening session where we'll delve into:

Reviewing and analysing category criteria.

Understanding what the judges are seeking.

Winners at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 at the Tile Yard, Wakefield

Top tips for assembling your entry with finesse.

An exclusive Q&A session to address all your questions.

Our journey with the Apprenticeship Awards began in 2017 with the aim of spotlighting the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programmes. We're committed to not only celebrating the achievements of apprentices but also acknowledging the invaluable support from their employers, mentors and training providers.

Come and be a part of our celebration at the highly anticipated West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024. With 14 award categories, this event pays tribute to the exceptional contributions shaping the future of apprenticeships in the region.

West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 logo

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their outstanding teams and trainers.

The winners will be announced at the live event on Thursday, May 9, at Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford. Register by visiting www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6pm on Thursday, March 21.

Join us on this journey of celebration, where we honour the achievements of West Yorkshire's apprenticeship community.

Award categories

SME Employer of the Year.

Large Employer of the Year.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by FDM Group.

Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Zenith.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Leeds Trinity University.

Degree Apprentice of the Year.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by First Intuition.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year.

Construction Apprentice of the Year.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year.