West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Here are all the winners from this year's ceremony

The ceremony, held at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on May 9, saw the awards presented in each of the 14 categories. There were also prizes for highly commended finalists.

The annual event, for which Bradford College is proud to be the headline sponsor, celebrates the talent and dedication of apprentices across West Yorkshire, as well as their advocates.

This year’s awards ceremony was also supported by event partners FDM Group, Zenith, Leeds Trinity University, First Intuition, Shipley College, YHANN and our charity partner, Aphasia Support.

We would like to thank our panel of judges – Nick Garthwaite; Suzie Bell, project manager, Ahead Partnership; and Katie Rankin, co-chair of the Yorkshire and Humber AAN, emerging talent and careers manager at Jet2/Jet2 Holidays – who diligently evaluated each entry to determine this year's finalists.

Here is the full list of our 2024 award winners:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Alin Florin Pop, Unity Plus Healthcare Ltd.

Highly Commended: Sam Allen, Conservatory Outlet.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Amy Hickie, Muirhead Dental Health.

Highly Commended: Maizie Grange, Construction Marine Ltd.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Leo Girdlestone, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays.

Highly Commended: Emilie Marshall, Timeout Homes.

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Amaya Beale, Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd.

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Alexandra Johnson, Produmax Ltd.

Highly Commended: Maddie Bissett, Unilever.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Emily Reeves, Leeds Colton Vets for Pets.

Highly Commended: Cerys Glynn, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Bernadette McNichol, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Highly Commended: Faye Irving, Bradford Teaching Hospitals.

Highly Commended: Serrina Cooper, Roundhay Road Surgery.

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Stephen Beardsley, Covea Insurance.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Lucie Fieldhouse, Versatile Home Improvements.

Mentor of the Year

Mark Roper, CML Civil Engineering.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Zenith.

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year

Reliance Precision Limited.

Large Business Apprentice Employer

Winner: Together Housing Group.

Highly Commended: Jet2.com & Jet2holidays.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group – Apprenticeship Team.

1 . Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year Award winner Bernadette McNichol, of Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, had the award accepted on her behalf by a colleague, pictured with Greg O'Shea Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Intermediate Apprentice of the Year Award winner Alin Florin Pop, of Unity Plus Healthcare Ltd, with Laura Collins Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Professional Services Apprentice of the Year Award winner Emily Reeves, of Leeds Colton Vets for Pets, with Lucy Parr Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Higher Apprentice of the Year Award winner Leo Girdlestone, of Jet2.com & Jet2holidays, with Kirsty Beckett Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk Photo Sales