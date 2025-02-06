A former Halifax church building is going up for auction.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterloo Hall, on Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, will be sold online via agents Walker Singleton on Thursday, February 13 with a guide price of between £125,000 and £135,000.

Described as a two-storey former church building with a basement, it has 3,293 square feet and has development potential, although this would be subject to getting planning per mission, says the sale brief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The listing on property website Rightmove says the property is understood to have been built in around 1890.

Waterloo Hall at Savile Park Road, Halifax, will be sold by auction

"The accommodation, in brief, comprises, a large Sunday school room at ground floor level, together with kitchen and toilet facilities,” says the listing

“The first floor comprises a large worship hall and the basement forms a redundant boiler house.”

Full details about the property and the auction can be found on Walker Singleton’s website at www.walkersingleton.co.uk.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].