West Yorkshire auctions: Former Halifax church building goes up for sale

By John Greenwood
Published 6th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
A former Halifax church building is going up for auction.

Waterloo Hall, on Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, will be sold online via agents Walker Singleton on Thursday, February 13 with a guide price of between £125,000 and £135,000.

Most Popular

Described as a two-storey former church building with a basement, it has 3,293 square feet and has development potential, although this would be subject to getting planning per mission, says the sale brief.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The listing on property website Rightmove says the property is understood to have been built in around 1890.

Waterloo Hall at Savile Park Road, Halifax, will be sold by auctionplaceholder image
Waterloo Hall at Savile Park Road, Halifax, will be sold by auction

"The accommodation, in brief, comprises, a large Sunday school room at ground floor level, together with kitchen and toilet facilities,” says the listing

“The first floor comprises a large worship hall and the basement forms a redundant boiler house.”

Full details about the property and the auction can be found on Walker Singleton’s website at www.walkersingleton.co.uk.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].

Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireRightmove
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice