West Yorkshire bars: New bar and restaurant opens in Calderdale village this weekend
A new bar and restaurant is set to open its doors in a Calderdale village.
The Loft is on Oldham Road in Ripponden and will open tomorrow (Saturday).
It has posted that it will open from 3pm tomorrow, with live music from 7pm.
The Courier reported in June how ‘coming soon’ signs had gone up in the village which also advised that the new venture would have an outdoor terrace.
If you have a story to share, you can contact the Courier at [email protected].