West Yorkshire businesses closing: Calderdale sweet shop owner's 'heavy heart' as she announces store is shutting so she can focus on her health
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sweetest Thing, on Market Street, says its last day of trading will be tomorrow – Saturday, September 21.
Its owners, Bev and Becca, have thanked all of its customers for their support.
"It’s with a heavy heart that I have to announce that after two-and-a-half wonderful years, The Sweetest Thing will be closing its doors for good,” Bev posted.
"Due to illness, I’ve had to make the incredibly difficult decision to step back and focus on my health.
"Becca and I want to say a massive thank you to each and every one of you for your support, love, and custom over the years.
"It’s been such a pleasure to be part of this lovely community and we’ll always cherish the sweet memories we’ve made together.
"To say goodbye, we’ll be having a closing down sale on Saturday so please pop in for some final sweet treats!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.