Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A sweet shop in Brighouse is shutting for good.

The Sweetest Thing, on Market Street, says its last day of trading will be tomorrow – Saturday, September 21.

Its owners, Bev and Becca, have thanked all of its customers for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s with a heavy heart that I have to announce that after two-and-a-half wonderful years, The Sweetest Thing will be closing its doors for good,” Bev posted.

The Sweetest Thing in Brighouse is closing

"Due to illness, I’ve had to make the incredibly difficult decision to step back and focus on my health.

"Becca and I want to say a massive thank you to each and every one of you for your support, love, and custom over the years.

"It’s been such a pleasure to be part of this lovely community and we’ll always cherish the sweet memories we’ve made together.

"To say goodbye, we’ll be having a closing down sale on Saturday so please pop in for some final sweet treats!”