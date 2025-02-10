A recent makeover of a Calderdale town is partly to blame for a shop shutting, say its owners.

Curioddity, on Southgate in Elland, is closing on February 28.

The gift and craft shop’s owners say there are several reasons for having to shut the store, including the pedestrianisation of part of Southgate, which they say has caused a drop in footfall.

Several months and more than £6m from the Government’s Future High Street Fund was spent giving Elland a huge makeover last year in the hope of making the town a more attractive place to be and improve amenities for people who live, work and shop in the town.

Southgate in Elland town centre has been partly pedestrianised

But owners of Curioddity say some of the measures have contributed to them deciding to close.

"With very heavy hearts, we announce that our shop will be closing on February 28,” they have posted.

"Over the past two years, we have loved getting to know the wonderful locals and visitors from afar. The support from our amazing creators, artists, and the community has meant the world to us.

"This decision has been incredibly difficult to make, and there are several reasons behind it. The road closure and pedestrianisation of Southgate have significantly impacted foot traffic, making it challenging to keep things running.

"We’ve also faced numerous property-related challenges.

"On top of that, we need to prioritise our families due to the mental and physical health issues faced by our parents, which require our attention and care.

"With our contract ending in March, we’ve had to make the tough choice not to renew it.

"We are deeply grateful for your unwavering support and the beautiful memories we've created together.

"Thank you for being part of our journey. We hope to still remain friends with many of you and continue to contribute to the community with future workshops and collaborations with other Elland businesses/groups.”

The work in Elland has also includes reconfiguring road layouts, reducing the width of carriageways, and introducing new and wider pavements.

The market square has new stone flags and a new seating area, and The Cartwheel Club has been refurbished to create a new community hub.