West Yorkshire cafes: New 1940s-themed eatery with a 'quirky modern twist' opens in Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Diners can take a step back in time at one of Halifax’s newest cafes.

Kitcheners has opened in Westgate Arcade, where Lucy’s Little Bake House was before it moved to Dean Clough.

The 1940s-themed eatery serves a range of all-day breakfast dishes as well as main courses including filled Yorkshire puddings, cheeseburgers, ‘Homemade Spam Fritter Stack Sandwiches’ and ‘Dig for Victory Salad Bowls’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also a selection of sandwiches available to take away.

Kitcheners is in Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centreKitcheners is in Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre
Kitcheners is in Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre

The new cafe is run by the same team who own Emily’s Eatery on Halifax Road in Denholme.

The owners have stressed Emily’s Eatery is still open as usual.

Kitcheners is one of a string of recent additions to Halifax town centre’s hospitality offering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As reported by the Courier, a new Italian restaurant – La Piazza – and a new cask and craft beer bar – The Hop Yard have opened at The Piece Hall.

And Yang – a new Thai restaurant – has opened on Horton Street.

Related topics:Westgate ArcadeHalifaxWest Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice