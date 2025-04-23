West Yorkshire cafes: New 1940s-themed eatery with a 'quirky modern twist' opens in Halifax town centre
Kitcheners has opened in Westgate Arcade, where Lucy’s Little Bake House was before it moved to Dean Clough.
The 1940s-themed eatery serves a range of all-day breakfast dishes as well as main courses including filled Yorkshire puddings, cheeseburgers, ‘Homemade Spam Fritter Stack Sandwiches’ and ‘Dig for Victory Salad Bowls’.
There is also a selection of sandwiches available to take away.
The new cafe is run by the same team who own Emily’s Eatery on Halifax Road in Denholme.
The owners have stressed Emily’s Eatery is still open as usual.
Kitcheners is one of a string of recent additions to Halifax town centre’s hospitality offering.
As reported by the Courier, a new Italian restaurant – La Piazza – and a new cask and craft beer bar – The Hop Yard have opened at The Piece Hall.
And Yang – a new Thai restaurant – has opened on Horton Street.