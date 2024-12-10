A popular Halifax baker is closing her business.

Rose’s Brownies and Bakes has posted that its owner has made the “incredibly difficult decision” to shut the cake firm as customers currently know it.

Well-known for having stalls at markets and holding pop-up events, the business has more than 2,300 followers on Instagram.

The owner has posted: “I have to announce that Rose’s Brownies and Bakes as you know it will be closing after Christmas.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make but one I feel is right for the direction I am moving in.

"I started this business when I was just 18 and I’m incredibly grateful and proud of what I’ve managed to build in this time, the amazing people I’ve met and worked with along the way, and meeting so many of you brilliant people.

"I want to thank each and everyone of you from the bottom of my heart for the continual support over the years because without you, me and my little passion wouldn’t have got as far as it has, the markets and pop-ups you guys constantly showed up for, the love on our social media platforms and all the in between. I’m incredibly grateful for this experience.

"This isn’t goodbye, more of a see you soon in a different way. Stay tuned.”

The baker will hold two more pop-ups before closing, both at Dukes in Halifax town centre. One is on December 14 and the other is on December 21, both from noon until 4pm.

One customer responded to the news with: “Your bakes are gorgeous. Good luck in whatever comes next.”