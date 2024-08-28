Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Calderdale outdoors shop that has been serving customers for 17 years has shut.

Mountain Wild, on Crown Street in the centre of Hebden Bridge, has closed so that its owner can retire.

Since it opened, the store has survived a rise in online competition, storms, floods and a pandemic.

It has also had some celebrity customers, including Lenny Henry and Frank Bruno.

Mountain Wild in Hebden Bridge is now closed

Posting the news on Facebook, owner Sue Nixon said: “Seventeen years ago, I signed on the dotted line and bought the Mountain Wild business, then just a few months old.

"We wouldn’t still be here though without the custom of a very loyal customer base and the passing trade from the many tourists who’ve visited Hebden Bridge over the years, so thank you all for your custom.

"We’ve served Frank Bruno and Lenny Henry as well as quite a few other celebrities of the small screen. We've taken it all in our stride though, these things happen in Hebden Bridge.

"Many customers and suppliers have become friends and acquaintances, and we’ll miss you all.”

Customers have been posting their sadness and well wishes.

One said: “I will miss your wave and the cheery smile you gave as you walked past the shop! Enjoy your retirement, hope it’s full of happy and enjoyable moments.”

Another posted: “Happy retirement Sue. Wishing you all the best on your future adventures.”

And one said: “Happy retirement Sue. I’m sure you and Mountain Wild will be missed.”

