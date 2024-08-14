Charles Morris, owner of Rex cinema in Elland, is shutting one of his other cinemas

The owner of Elland’s Rex cinema has closed one of his other cinemas elsewhere in the country.

Charles Morris has shut one of the six independent cinemas he runs, saying rising costs and an increase in more people streaming films online are to blame.

The Royalty Cinema in Bowness closed at the beginning of this month.

The Rex posted on social media: “Some of our customers use or have used some of our other cinemas so it’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the Royalty Cinema, Bowness as of yesterday.

"Mr Morris has made the heartbreaking decision to cease trading due to rising bills and decline in footfall.

"We wish the staff all the best in their new ventures and I’m sure anybody who has visited the Royalty would join us in thanking Mr Morris for all the hard work he has put in over the years.”

Posting on the Royalty’s social media, Mr Morris said: “This is a very sad time for the staff and particularly for Charles and Judy Morris - directors of Northern Morris Associated Cinemas - who moved to this area to take over the Royalty 32 years ago.

"In those days, it was a very successful cinema with films like Jurassic Park, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Full Monty and Titanic standing out in the memory.

"Unfortunately in the year 2000 the new cinemas in Kendal opened, with a £3.5m Lottery grant and ongoing subsidies from the council and elsewhere, and half our audience defected to them.

"For a lot of the time the Royalty has been subsidised from the other cinemas run by the company, but as these are now struggling this is no longer possible.

"More recently the Royalty has been affected by films going onto streaming within a short time (or even straight away), illegal downloads, a change in visitor patterns and a general change in people’s leisure habits since Covid.

“Then of course the running costs have increased – notably electricity, gas and wages.

“The Royalty can still excel itself on a wet afternoon but there are not actually as many of these as the area’s reputation would suggest, and certainly not enough to keep the cinema going all year.”

Mr Morris restored and reopened the Rex in Elland from a derelict state 36 years ago.

He then acquired the Royalty in Bowness on Windermere and went on to reopen the Picture House Keighley and take over the Plaza Skipton, the Cottage Road cinema in Leeds and the Roxy in Ulverston.

The Rex, on Coronation Street, is one of the oldest purpose-built, structurally-unaltered cinemas in the country.

It was built in 1912 and opened as the Picture House in December that year. It was operated by Central Pictures (Elland) Ltd which was formed by local businessmen.

As well as selling hot drinks and ice-cream and providing an interval, the cinema’s organ is often played before film screenings.

For more details about upcoming film times, visit https://elland.nm-cinemas.co.uk/elland/now/