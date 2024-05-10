Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Calderdale jewellers which has been open for 20 years is up for sale.

Element, on Market Street in Hebden Bridge, is on the market for £59,950.

According to its listing on property website Zoopla, the business has been trading in the town for more than two decades and has developed “a fantastic reputation and loyal customer base”.

The listing says the business is “stunning and immaculately-presented” and in the heart of the popular town.

"Our clients have decided to bring the business to market having owned the business since 2020 due to their other business interests,” it also states.

"The business achieves an enviable turnover in excess of £350,000 per annum and works on excellent profit margins for the industry, trading in easy hours over seven days.”