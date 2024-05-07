West Yorkshire Manufacturing Services appoints Leigh Fleming to the Board of Trustees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leigh has a strong background in engineering and is currently the Head of Department for Engineering in the School of Computing and Engineering at The University of Huddersfield. Her current research interests include application for metrology to novel surface characterisation, in particular with skin interfaces, wound care, pressure area care and pressure ulcer prevention. She is also active in developing research around the integration of predictive health maintenance systems in SMART homes for improved health outcomes.

WYMS, based in Brighouse, is a charity established to support the manufacturing and engineering industry across West Yorkshire and is led by the Board of Trustees. The charity aims to skill, up-skill and re-skill the sector’s existing and future workforce, encourage young people into the sector, through events such as National Manufacturing Day and support the development and growth of manufacturing businesses.

Andrew Denford, Chair of the Trustees said of the appointment, “Leigh is a fantastic addition to our board and we look forward to working with her. She brings with her a wealth of engineering experience and skills development gained at universities across Yorkshire”.

Leigh Fleming, University of Huddersfield