West Yorkshire Mayor opens photography and video studio in Halifax town centre

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin opened a new video and photography studio in Halifax town centre.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 10:07 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 10:09 am

James Mellor, from Rainbow Trout Films, joined forces with photographer Danny Thompson several years ago to offer a one-stop-shop for commercial photography and videos.

Now, after an increase in work, they have moved into larger premises, creating Albion Street Studios.

Ms Brabin said: “The talent in West Yorkshire rivals anywhere in the country and I’m so proud of our independent creatives, like James and Danny, who are making huge strides to build businesses, create more jobs and boost our economy.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin with Danny Thompson (left) and James Mellor
