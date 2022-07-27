West Yorkshire Mayor opens photography and video studio in Halifax town centre

James Mellor, from Rainbow Trout Films, joined forces with photographer Danny Thompson several years ago to offer a one-stop-shop for commercial photography and videos.

Now, after an increase in work, they have moved into larger premises, creating Albion Street Studios.

Ms Brabin said: “The talent in West Yorkshire rivals anywhere in the country and I’m so proud of our independent creatives, like James and Danny, who are making huge strides to build businesses, create more jobs and boost our economy.”