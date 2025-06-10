West Yorkshire pubs: Halifax town centre pub announces exciting expansion into second bar 'closed for years'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST

One of Halifax town centre’s pubs is expanding.

Lewins, at Bull Green, has announced it is reopening part of the pub which has been shut for several years.

Expansion work should be completed in around six weeks.

"As most of you know, our second bar and room has been closed for a number of years but we are pleased to tell you that we will be reopening it in about six weeks time,” the pub posted.

"We look forward to welcoming you all very soon!”

