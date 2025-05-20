One of Halifax town centre’s pubs has shut.

The shutters are down at The Duke of Wellington, on Commercial Street, and a message on the website for its owners Mitchells and Butlers says it is closed.

Anyone who searches for the large Halifax pub on the site will receive the message: “We are sorry to say we have now closed our doors. Thank you to all our loyal guests for all your previous time spent with us.”

According to CAMRA, the sizeable pub building is Grade II Listed.