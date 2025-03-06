A new Thai restaurant is opening in Halifax town centre.

Yang is at 18 to 20 Horton Street and says it will be offering modern Thai flavours including the highlight of its menu, Thai barbecue dishes.

No opening date has been announced yet but it is set to open at some point this month.

As reported by the Courier, work has been ongoing to refurbish the premises on Horton Street since last year.

It is understood the restaurant will be over two floors.

The restaurant has posted on social media: “We’ve been working tirelessly to transform 18-20 Horton Street into a stylish Thai restaurant with its own unique charm.

"From bare walls to bold visions, every step has brought us closer to creating a space that will transport you to the finest dining spots in Thailand.

"Halifax, the wait is almost over. Stay tuned for more updates as we get ready to open our doors!”