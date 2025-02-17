Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Halifax’s sandwich shops is up for sale.

Baxters Sandwich Bar, off Huddersfield Road, is understood to be open as usual but had gone on the market with an asking price of £34,950.

The listing on property website Zoopla described the business as popular and well known.

It says “only young family commitments force this reluctant sale”.

"Fantastic opportunity to acquire this popular and well known sandwich bar and takeaway which trades from a highly prominent trading position opposite the hospital with thousands of vehicles passing daily,” says the listing.

"Our client has operated the business since 2022, during which time the premises have undergone extensive refurbishment and installation of an array of quality catering equipment.

"Weekly turnover £1,200 to £1,300. Only young family commitments force this reluctant sale.

"The business trades in fairly easy hours over five days offering tremendous potential for enthusiastic new owners to extend opening times and boost turnover.”

For more details call estate agent Ernest Wilson on 0113 4829940.