West Yorkshire stores opening in 2025: New gift shop for Calderdale town 'just in time for Valentine's Day' as market trader starts bricks and mortar store

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST

A new gift shop has opened in Calderdale.

Thoughtful Gifting Shop is on Market Street in Brighouse town centre and is opening today.

The store has posted: “Thoughtful Gifting Shop will open its doors to welcome you on Friday, February 14 in time for Valentines Day!

"We cannot wait to share some love Brighouse.”

The business has previously had a stall at Brighouse Open Market on Saturday’s and also trades online at https://www.thoughtfulgifting.co.uk/

It sells gifts, home decor and items and ornaments.

