A new gift shop has opened in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thoughtful Gifting Shop is on Market Street in Brighouse town centre and is opening today.

The store has posted: “Thoughtful Gifting Shop will open its doors to welcome you on Friday, February 14 in time for Valentines Day!

"We cannot wait to share some love Brighouse.”

The business has previously had a stall at Brighouse Open Market on Saturday’s and also trades online at https://www.thoughtfulgifting.co.uk/

It sells gifts, home decor and items and ornaments.