Halifax town centre looks set to get some new businesses in 2024 as work progresses on the Westgate Quarter.

Westgate Arcade has shared this photo of how the new development with space for 12 new shops, off Horton Street, will look.

It says Westgate Quarter is “coming soon” and says it is looking for “new and exciting” tenants.

As reported by the Courier, work started on the development in September.

An artist's impression of how the new Westgate Quarter in Halifax town centre will look

Described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination”, it will be anchored around Westgate Arcade.

O&C Management Services, who run Westgate Arcade, is leading the project.

It said last year that it hoped to have the project finished within the next 14 months and released a video showing what the new quarter will look like.

People have been welcoming the news on social media, with one saying: “Fantastic to see how the area will look. What an incredible asset this area and complex will be to Halifax. Well done to all those involved.”

Another posted: “Any investment in these tough times is to be applauded, and applauded loudly.”

Westgate Arcade shopping centre was built in 2007. When plans for this expansion were approved in 2018, the project’s leaders said their vision was to develop the whole of the Westgate Quarter’into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.

O&C Management has also been behind the recent refurbishment of several premises on Horton Street where Eva Joyce Bridal, Northern Power Garms and The Grayston Unity have already moved in.