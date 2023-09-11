Work has started on Westgate Quarter

Westgate Quarter is being described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination” which will be anchored around Westgate Arcade.

The 12 new premises will be off Horton Street and Union Street and are being aimed at “high quality tenants”.

O&C Management Services, who run Westgate Arcade, are leading the project and say construction and refurbishment work is starting this week.

It hopes to have the project finished within the next 14 months and has released a video showing what the new quarter will look like.

Westgate Arcade shopping centre was built in 2007. When plans for this expansion were approved in 2018, the project’s leaders said their vision was to develop the whole of the Westgate Quarter’into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.

O&C Management has also been behind the recent refurbishment of several premises on Horton Street where Eva Joyce Bridal and Northern Power Garms have already moved in.

Soon to join them is The Grayston Unity, the bar and music venue which has now shut at its Wesley Court building.

It is hoping to double in size when it moves to the new home on Horton Street, taking over the space that used to be children's dancewear shop Zest, and extending into floors above and below the neighbouring space.