A new name in local security solutions has emerged, and residents are taking notice. Westgate CCTV, founded by Dewsbury-based CCTV engineer Muhammad Shahban, officially opened its doors earlier this month.

Shahban, a seasoned professional in CCTV engineering, has quickly built a reputation based on trust, quality, and reliability. “This area deserves first-class security solutions,” he said, highlighting the business’s commitment to delivering both comfort and protection for homes and businesses

Despite being a newly established brand, Westgate CCTV has already secured multiple installations in both residential and commercial settings—evidence of strong local demand

Shahban noted that early clients praised the efficient handling of projects “from survey through to final handover,” indicating his operational competence and professionalism

His mission extends beyond technical installations: “Our mission is not just to install cameras, but to deliver peace of mind,” said Shahban—a statement underscoring the personal investment he brings to his work.

Though operating with a lean team, Westgate CCTV is expanding rapidly. Shahban emphasized that even as the company grows, it will not compromise on quality—a balancing act that underscores both ambition and integrity.

Muhammad Shahban seems to be more than just a contractor—he’s a trusted local entrepreneur providing reliable, thoughtful security services in Dewsbury. With a strong start and a clear focus on customers’ peace of mind, Westgate CCTV looks set to become a go-to for anyone looking for quality surveillance solutions in the area.

With his newly opened premises at Hoyle Head Mills, Shahban aims to deliver not just technology, but trust.

DLocal entrepreneur Muhammad Shahban has officially launched Westgate CCTV, a security solutions provider now serving homes and businesses across Dewsbury. Though the company is new, Shahban’s experience in CCTV installation dates back to 2012, bringing over a decade of hands-on expertise to the table.

“This isn’t just about putting cameras on walls,” Shahban explained. “It’s about giving people peace of mind, knowing their property is protected with care and precision.”

“From the first survey to final handover, we keep everything transparent and focused on the customer,” he added. “Clients tell us they feel listened to, and that’s something I’m very proud of.”