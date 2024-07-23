Westgate Quarter in Halifax: Video shows how new Halifax town centre Westgate expansion will look as developers reveal expected opening date

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
A new development aimed at bringing a dozen new businesses to Halifax town centre is on track and set to open within months.

Work on ‘Westgate Phase II’ – an expansion of Westgate Quarter – should be finished in early 2025, say leaders of the project property firm O and C.

Described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination”, the new development will be anchored around Westgate Arcade.

As this video shows, the stylish building will transform the area that formerly housed Horton House.

How the new Westgate expansion will look
How the new Westgate expansion will look

It will offer up to 12 units in a range of sizes for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.

Westgate Arcade shopping centre was built in 2007.

When plans for this expansion were approved in 2018, the project’s leaders said their vision was to develop the whole of the Westgate Quarter into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.

O and C has also been behind the refurbishment of several premises on Horton Street where Eva Joyce Bridal, Northern Power Garms and The Grayston Unity have already moved in.

To enquire about becoming a tenant in the new Westgate Quarter, email [email protected].

