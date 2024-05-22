Westgate Quarter: Plans for four new flats submitted as part of latest stage of plans to bring Halifax town centre buildings back to life and avoid 'urban decay'
O and C Management Limited wants to convert currently unused office and storage space at 12-16 Horton Street into four two-bedroom flats.
Number 12 is Grade II listed, says the application, which is seeking planning permission and listed building consent for the work from Calderdale Council.
In supporting statements with the applications, the company says: “The premises require a sympathetic refurbishment to suit modern, residential space requirements.
“If this can’t be achieved, it is feared that the buildings will remain unsuitable for occupation, further accelerating the urban decay in this location whilst potentially undermining the success of the wider Westgate Quarter strategy.”
The company says the application forms part of an ongoing wider regeneration strategy within the town centre, seeking to refurbish and redevelop “dozens of sites” in the Westgate Quarter.
The aspiration is to bring back into economic life derelict and redundant premises, so far achieved through a “creative but sympathetic” approach to refurbishing and re-purposing existing buildings within the conservation area.
An existing example of how this is being achieved can been seen in the approved Horton House development adjacent to this site, where historic features and new build elements have been combined to enhance historic features whilst creating usable retail and leisure space, it argues.
The application is localised to the first and second floors of 12 Horton Street but if permission is granted, refurbishment will include building an external first and second floor stairwell link at the back of the building, says the application.
