Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The White Hart, on Station Approach in Todmorden town centre, is one of 11 recently added to the list of those currently being sold by the popular pub chain.

According to the sale details, the three-storey freehold pub has a beer patio to the front and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a licence to sell alcohol until midnight Sunday to Thursday and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White Hart in Todmorden is up for sale

Last September, JD Wetherspoons announced it was selling 32 of its pubs including The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax town centre.

Despite being on the market for 12 months, a sale on that pub has not yet gone through but it is listed as “under offer”.

Speaking last year, Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it.