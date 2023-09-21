Wetherspoons pubs: Another Calderdale Wetherspoons goes up for sale and what is happening to Halifax's Percy Shaw
The White Hart, on Station Approach in Todmorden town centre, is one of 11 recently added to the list of those currently being sold by the popular pub chain.
According to the sale details, the three-storey freehold pub has a beer patio to the front and back.
It has a licence to sell alcohol until midnight Sunday to Thursday and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Last September, JD Wetherspoons announced it was selling 32 of its pubs including The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax town centre.
Despite being on the market for 12 months, a sale on that pub has not yet gone through but it is listed as “under offer”.
Speaking last year, Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it.
"The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold."