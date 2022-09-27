Wetherspoons puts Halifax's Percy Shaw pub up for sale

The pub at Broad Street Plaza is among 32 across the country to be sold.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale.

"This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it.

The Percy Shaw, Broad Street, Halifax

"The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold."