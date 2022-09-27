Wetherspoons puts Halifax's Percy Shaw pub up for sale
JD Wetherspoons is putting The Percy Shaw in Halifax up for sale.
By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:29 pm
The pub at Broad Street Plaza is among 32 across the country to be sold.
Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale.
"This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it.
"The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold."
The Percy Shaw opened in January 2013 and is named after the famous Halifax inventor.