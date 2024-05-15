Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work is well underway to build 122 new homes in Halifax town centre.

A huge crane has been at what used to be a multi-storey car park at Cow Green since last year and now the apartments it is helping build are starting to take shape.

Build-to-rent providers Placefirst were granted planning permission for a mix of one and two bedroom apartments in March last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, Placefirst said the nine-storey building – designed by JM Architects – will take inspiration from the town’s rich heritage and will link in with the council’s wider Cow Green highway improvements.

Apartments being built above Cow Green, Halifax

In planning documents with the application it was revealed the council received £300,000 for the land.

Money from this was ring-fenced for affordable housing provision delivery elsewhere in Calderdale, said the report.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet had previously approved disposal of the land for housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For decades the site was home to a five-level multi-storey car park before it was demolished in February 2016.

According to Placefirst’s website, it is aiming to create “a brand new neighbourhood of 122 homes built specifically for private rent in the town centre of Halifax”.

"Our Cow Green neighbourhood will transform a former multi-storey car park into 122 homes with bike storage and electric car charging points.”

The apartments are expected to be finished in 2025.

Anyone interested in living in one of the new homes can find out more at https://www.placefirst.co.uk/cow-green-halifax-spv-ltd/ where there is a ‘contact us’ form to fill out.