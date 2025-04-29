As these photos show, ‘Westgate Phase II’ – an expansion of Westgate Quarter – is taking shape.

O&C Management Services are leading the project and said earlier this year that the core and shell finish of the development is due in May or June, and tenants should be able to move in after a fit-out later in the year.

Described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination”, the new three-floor development will be anchored around Westgate Arcade.

The stylish building will transform the area that formerly housed Horton House, between Union Street and Horton Street, creating 12 new premises for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.

The Courier understands one of the new tenants could be “home-from-home cafe bars” Loungers.

We revealed in February how Lounge – owned by Loungers - was advertising for a general manager so it could open one of its restaurants in the town.

Westgate Arcade shopping centre was built in 2007.

When plans for this expansion were approved in 2018, the project’s leaders said their vision was to develop the whole of the Westgate Quarter into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.

To enquire about becoming a tenant in the new Westgate Quarter, email [email protected] or call 01422 345525.

