What can you buy in Halifax Borough Market: New stall for green-fingered residents opens in Halifax
A new stall has opened in Halifax Borough Market.
Fern’s Market Plants is selling a variety of indoor and outdoor plants.
Halifax Borough Market has posted: “We're excited to welcome Fern's Market Plants to the market.
"Offering a beautiful selection of both indoor and outdoor plants, there's truly something for everyone - whether you're an experienced gardener or just getting started.”
The stall is the second to open at the market in recent weeks, following Calder Cheesehouse’s opening at the start of July.