What is going on at Lloyds Halifax HQ building: Thousands of Halifax Lloyds staff set to work at home until October while major building work takes place at Trinity Road
A huge revamp has been ongoing at the Trinity Road building has been underway for some months now, involving a massive scaffolding outside the iconic town centre building.
From July 22, the Courier understands the connecting Collinsons building – where around 4,300 staff are based – will be closed for 15 weeks.
During that time, most of those workers will work from home although they have been offered the chance to work from Lloyds offices in Manchester or Leeds if they prefer.
A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing investment into our property portfolio, we're making significant improvements to our Trinity Road building in Halifax.
"As a result, the connecting Collinsons building will be temporarily closed until October 2024 while the work is completed.
“We are supporting our colleagues with alternative working arrangements."
As reported by the Courier, the bank is carrying out of a huge revamp of its iconic building including a new cafe, library and even wellbeing rooms.
A planning application was submitted and approved last year for “external alterations including remodelling of roof, removal of three walkways, replacement of facade curtain walling glazing system, and creation of new level access ramp to main entrance off Trinity Road, along with associated works”.
In a letter with the application, planning consultants Lichfields – acting for Lloyds Banking Group – said the finance firm is “fully committed to Halifax town centre playing a big part in its future” and it was investing in refurbishing and modernising the Trinity Road building as the main head office site for Halifax staff.
“The aim is to create a fit for purpose facility that provides the very best quality working environment for colleagues whilst also attracting the best talent in the years to come,” said the letter.
"The refurbished Trinity Road Building will accommodate Lloyds Banking Group’s entire Halifax campus and there will be a range of different types of functions, teams and roles located from Trinity Road.
"There will be no job losses associated with the development. Once refurbished, circa. 4,500 colleagues will be based within the Trinity Road Building with a capacity of circa. 1,600 colleagues each day as the group moves towards a hybrid way of working.”
The plans include a new reception with a café, kitchen and the provision of break out areas and wellbeing room.
There will also be a library and different work space hubs, new toilet and changing facilities and meeting rooms.
Roof skylights will be introduced on the top level of the building to increase the amount of natural light, particularly in the centre of the building.
The Trinity Road building was constructed between 1968 and 1974 as a purpose-built head office for the then Halifax Building Society. It was afforded Grade II listed status on in 2013.
