Scaffolding goes up as work starts to give iconic Halifax building a makeover
Scaffolding has gone up at the former Halifax Building Society headquarters on Commercial Street so that renovation work can be carried out.
Property firm O and C is letting out office space inside the building, which was home to the building society’s first branch and went up for sale in January 2023 for £1.5m.
The Halifax’s original ‘001 branch’ opened in 1853 and was closed by Lloyds Banking Group in September 2022.
It is a 63,200 square foot four-storey building.
O and C posted: “O and C are happy to announce that initial works have now begun on the old Halifax Building Society on Commercial Street.”
