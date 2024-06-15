Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has started to revamp one of Halifax’s most historic buildings.

Scaffolding has gone up at the former Halifax Building Society headquarters on Commercial Street so that renovation work can be carried out.

Property firm O and C is letting out office space inside the building, which was home to the building society’s first branch and went up for sale in January 2023 for £1.5m.

The Halifax’s original ‘001 branch’ opened in 1853 and was closed by Lloyds Banking Group in September 2022.

It is a 63,200 square foot four-storey building.

O and C posted: “O and C are happy to announce that initial works have now begun on the old Halifax Building Society on Commercial Street.”

Anyone interested in renting space in the premises should email [email protected] or call O and C on 01422 345525.