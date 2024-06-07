Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elland businesses have been voicing their concern about the impact current work in the town centre is having on their trade.

A massive project is currently underway to revamp the town, using more than £6m from the Government’s Future High Street Fund.

The project aims to make Elland a “more attractive place to be and improve amenities for people who live or work in or visit the town”, says Calderdale Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after several months of disruption, concerned traders have been holding meetings where they have been sharing worries about customers going elsewhere because of roadworks and parking issues.

Work is well underway on Elland town centre regeneration project by Calderdale Council

And Cooper Kitchen and Bar, on Southgate, has announced it will now be closed two days a week partly because of the lack of footfall in Elland.

It posted: “We sadly have to announce that both the bar and restaurant will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays with immediate effect

"Like every business, we are not immune to the current economic climate and protecting our business to go forward is our priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also affected by the current ongoing regeneration works in the town centre with a lack of footfall while it is ongoing and battling all the mess being sadly left behind on all our shop fronts along Southgate.

"Wednesdays to Sundays is business as usual with the terrace now being open for you take advantage of the sunny weather with friends, away from the noise and mess on Southgate.

"Like every business in Elland right now, your custom really is worth more than ever at this difficult time as we all aim to hold on while the work is complete.

"So, on that note, please support your local shops, pubs and hospitality. We are all still here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work includes pedestrianising part of Southgate area, reconfiguring road layouts, reducing the width of carriageways, and introducing new and wider pavements.

The market square is getting new stone flags laid and a new seating area will create a space for residents, shoppers and visitors to rest, meet and take part in events at the new ‘Southgate Square’.

In Coronation Street car park, 17 parking bays will be kept, with an extra two parking spaces created on the adjacent road.