A planning application has gone in hoping to revamp a fire-damaged Halifax town centre shopping precinct building.

Navid Akhtar has applied to Calderdale Council for permission to convert and extend what was Game on Southgate.

According to supporting documents compiled for the applicant by Stott Thompson Architects, the premises were damaged by a fire shortly before the site received planning permission in 2018 to partially demolish and reinstate the shop space and create two one-bedroom flats on the first and second floors.

Mr Akhtar wants to convert and extend the building into a retail unit, four apartments and one dwelling.

The building is at Southgate in Halifax town centre

The new plans, if approved, would see a retail unit built with a a basement, and two extended floors above the shop space to allow two one-bedroom flats to be built on each of the two floors.

Storage space would be built into the roof and a two-storey unit could be converted to allow one one-bedroom flat to be built.

Partial demolition to the ground floor level was undertaken by the previous owner prior to the site being sold to the applicant, says the application.

To date, the applicant has removed the ground floor to allow access to the basement to enable foundations to be formed for the main structural steel frame, which has been completed up to roof level.

This application would allow a rear extension in the yard area to the rear to be undertaken to allow a further two one-bedroom flats, compared to the 2018 permission, within the re-building.

In addition, to the back of the yard area accessed by The Old Cock yard, a separate building would be converted to the one-bedroom dwelling.

The frontage of the building would keep to the design of the approved 2018 scheme, say the papers.

The site is within the Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area with its frontage opposite the Grade II Halifax Borough Market.

The application is numbered 24/01023/FUL and can be viewed and commented on by searching the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.

