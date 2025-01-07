What is happening at La Luna: One of Halifax's favourite family-run restaurants teases 'exciting' news

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jan 2025, 21:02 GMT
Something new looks to be in store for one of Halifax’s favourite restaurants.

La Luna, in Westgate Arcade, has teased a video on its social media of its owners clinking champagne glasses in what looks like a building undergoing renovation.

It has included the caption: “Sam and Tony have some exciting news to share with you tomorrow! What could it be?”

Several people have been guessing on social media that the family-run Italian could be opening a new restaurant or an extension.

La Luna in Halifax is teasing some exciting news

Work is currently ongoing on the expansion of Westgate Arcade to create Westgate Quarter, with 12 new units in a range of sizes for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.

The stylish building will transform the area that formerly housed Horton House.

