What is happening at La Luna: One of Halifax's favourite family-run restaurants teases 'exciting' news
La Luna, in Westgate Arcade, has teased a video on its social media of its owners clinking champagne glasses in what looks like a building undergoing renovation.
It has included the caption: “Sam and Tony have some exciting news to share with you tomorrow! What could it be?”
Several people have been guessing on social media that the family-run Italian could be opening a new restaurant or an extension.
Work is currently ongoing on the expansion of Westgate Arcade to create Westgate Quarter, with 12 new units in a range of sizes for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.
The stylish building will transform the area that formerly housed Horton House.